Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $18.50 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $18,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $542.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $592.93. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $460.36 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.