Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $19.87 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 155.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,829 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of EQT worth $19,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in EQT by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in EQT by 1,137.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in EQT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $27.56.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.47%.

EQT announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Profile (Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.