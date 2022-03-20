Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $20.30 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,640 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.06% of ANSYS worth $20,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 430,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,498,000 after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth $3,597,000. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 311,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,891,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $318.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.40 and its 200-day moving average is $359.34.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.09.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ANSYS (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.