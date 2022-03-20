Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.28% of Landstar System worth $18,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 34.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Landstar System by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $161.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.24 and a 1 year high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

