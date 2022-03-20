Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.28% of EMCOR Group worth $19,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 943,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,879,000 after buying an additional 403,825 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 127.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after buying an additional 210,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $894,084,000 after buying an additional 193,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 133.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,454,000 after buying an additional 145,726 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 746,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,144,000 after buying an additional 102,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $119.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.78.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.37%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

