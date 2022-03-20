Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 14,876 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of Commerce Bancshares worth $20,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 11.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $890,974.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $68,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,476 shares of company stock worth $2,861,558. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

CBSH opened at $71.13 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.36.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

