Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 17,246 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,246 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.27% of YETI worth $19,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 76.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 93.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average is $82.36.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

