Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 5,230 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.26% of IAA worth $17,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in IAA by 777.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in IAA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in IAA by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the third quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

In related news, CEO John W. Kett acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Kamin acquired 132,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,704,081.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 220,100 shares of company stock worth $7,729,181. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.