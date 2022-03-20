Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 304,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.31% of Encompass Health worth $19,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,929,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,529,000 after buying an additional 29,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,499,000 after buying an additional 37,455 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EHC opened at $69.63 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. StockNews.com lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

