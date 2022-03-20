Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.29% of MDU Resources Group worth $17,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 88,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 34,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDU opened at $25.76 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

