Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,694 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.28% of AptarGroup worth $22,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 36.4% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,826,000 after acquiring an additional 319,550 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,432,000 after acquiring an additional 134,027 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 138.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after acquiring an additional 130,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 103.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 77,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 32.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 301,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,963,000 after acquiring an additional 73,640 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

ATR stock opened at $117.74 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.66.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $813.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.62 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

AptarGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.