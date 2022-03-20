Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.25% of Globus Medical worth $18,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,578,000 after buying an additional 278,833 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,530,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,299,000 after purchasing an additional 59,056 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after purchasing an additional 731,127 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,267,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,933,000 after purchasing an additional 209,077 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMED stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.54.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $322,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

