Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,490 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $79,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $162.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.05. The company has a market cap of $225.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

