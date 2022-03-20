Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,852,454 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 92,922 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.5% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.05% of Microsoft worth $1,295,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 52,117 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,698 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,432,000 after acquiring an additional 39,108 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 21,351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Microsoft by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,003 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $300.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $229.35 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.