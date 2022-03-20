Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 20,518 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,518 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.30% of nVent Electric worth $18,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 191,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 79,037 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,505,000 after buying an additional 859,039 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 552,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after buying an additional 314,499 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,533,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,903,000 after buying an additional 133,944 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $35.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

