Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,862 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $19,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ecolab by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after buying an additional 617,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,604,000 after purchasing an additional 200,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,545,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,967,000 after purchasing an additional 34,653 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $171.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.85 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.23.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

