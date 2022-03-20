Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,520 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

WM opened at $155.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $120.82 and a one year high of $168.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

