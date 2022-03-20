Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,813 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.15% of Sysco worth $60,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Sysco by 27.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Sysco by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average of $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

