Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 65,571 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,747,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,571 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.8% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of Pfizer worth $221,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $306.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

