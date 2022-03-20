Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,171 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $20,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.64.

NYSE COF opened at $138.21 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $121.21 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

