Reviewing Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and BAB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.16 billion 0.24 -$50.00 million ($3.19) -5.64 BAB $3.07 million N/A $650,000.00 $0.09 9.11

BAB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and BAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -4.30% -38.63% -4.07% BAB 21.18% 16.35% 10.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and BAB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 1 1 4 0 2.50 BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus price target of $28.83, suggesting a potential upside of 60.36%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than BAB.

Risk and Volatility

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BAB beats Red Robin Gourmet Burgers on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

BAB Company Profile (Get Rating)

BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

