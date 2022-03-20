Revomon Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.17 Million (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $8.63 million and $1.17 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Revomon has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000841 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00045254 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.38 or 0.06947054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,348.87 or 1.00074978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00040855 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

