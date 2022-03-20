Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Down 5.3% This Week

Rigel Finance (RIGEL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00003044 BTC on exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $5,293.35 and approximately $6.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

