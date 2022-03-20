Robonomics.network Achieves Market Cap of $6.84 Million (XRT)

Robonomics.network (XRT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Robonomics.network has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Robonomics.network has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and $684,283.00 worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robonomics.network coin can now be purchased for about $6.74 or 0.00016388 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00035235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00107050 BTC.

About Robonomics.network

Robonomics.network (CRYPTO:XRT) is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,160,833 coins and its circulating supply is 1,014,727 coins. Robonomics.network’s official website is robonomics.network . Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics . Robonomics.network’s official message board is blog.aira.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

