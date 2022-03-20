Robust Token (RBT) Hits Market Capitalization of $273,179.63

Robust Token (RBT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Robust Token has a market cap of $273,179.63 and approximately $2,514.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for about $11.43 or 0.00027658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Robust Token has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00045254 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.38 or 0.06947054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,348.87 or 1.00074978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00040855 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

