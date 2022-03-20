Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Holdings Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029,700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of Rocket Companies worth $20,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 62,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 35.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

RKT stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.32.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

