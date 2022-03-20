ROCKI Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (ROCKI)

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, ROCKI has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One ROCKI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROCKI has a total market cap of $970,185.29 and $130,572.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00045627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,842.23 or 0.06950646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,836.25 or 0.99864627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00040376 BTC.

About ROCKI

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app

Buying and Selling ROCKI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROCKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROCKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

