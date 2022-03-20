Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Rollins also posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE:ROL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,764,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,878. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.29. Rollins has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Rollins by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 285.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.