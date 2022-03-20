Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.07% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $13,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,782,000 after acquiring an additional 49,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,722,000 after acquiring an additional 331,519 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.89.

RCL opened at $76.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

