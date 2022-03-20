RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) to announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. RPT Realty posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in RPT Realty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in RPT Realty by 73,251.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 22,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 64,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 929,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,461. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

About RPT Realty (Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.