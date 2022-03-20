Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,930,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,027 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 5.49% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $47,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 876.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 94,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,645 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

RUBY stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $498.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.47. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88.

Rubius Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RUBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $44,216.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Rubius Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.