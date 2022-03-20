Ruler Protocol (RULER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $609.00

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00045157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,839.80 or 0.06894487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,117.58 or 0.99825461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00040607 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

