Rune (RUNE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million

Rune (RUNE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Rune coin can now be bought for $106.77 or 0.00259591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rune has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $317.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

