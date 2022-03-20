Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $15.09 million and approximately $233,653.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00035434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00107261 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

IDRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,347,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

