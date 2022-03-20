Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 102,619 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,012,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.37% of FirstEnergy worth $83,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 21.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,910,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,524,000 after purchasing an additional 683,026 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,126,000 after acquiring an additional 342,835 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 55.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FE stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.14. 12,343,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,238,206. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 66.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

