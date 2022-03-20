Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 99,979 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 99,979 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Lockheed Martin worth $83,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after buying an additional 543,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after purchasing an additional 311,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,798,000 after purchasing an additional 250,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 392.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 231,483 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT stock traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $426.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,913,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,642. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.78. The stock has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.