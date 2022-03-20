Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,016,982 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 14,337 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 0.4% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Oracle worth $264,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,113,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $86,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Oracle by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,469 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $81.68. The stock had a trading volume of 23,912,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,311,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average of $87.98. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.09.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

