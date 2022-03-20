Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $126.99 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 204,653 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $126,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $7.93 on Friday, reaching $108.30. 83,382,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,704,056. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $245.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.70 and a 200 day moving average of $135.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.12.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.