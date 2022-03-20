Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $366.17 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645,388 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,320 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Adobe worth $366,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,815,951,000 after purchasing an additional 132,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,892,316,000 after purchasing an additional 121,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,434,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,704,453,000 after purchasing an additional 228,139 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $8.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $453.33. 5,699,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,499. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.94 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $480.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $571.84. The company has a market cap of $214.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

