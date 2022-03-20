Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $616.46 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227,445 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,651 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.0% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of UnitedHealth Group worth $616,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,366,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,421,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $506.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,991,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,677. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.01 and a 1 year high of $510.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $477.44 and its 200 day moving average is $456.97. The company has a market cap of $476.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.