Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $84.32 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 651,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 138,699 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of The Blackstone Group worth $84,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 265.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $579,762.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

BX traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.85. 10,428,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456,827. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.34 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

