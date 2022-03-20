Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,456,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,873 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Mastercard worth $523,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,670,000 after buying an additional 67,090 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 543.6% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,912,000 after purchasing an additional 162,551 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 276,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

MA traded up $3.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $350.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,748,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,161. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $359.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $342.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

