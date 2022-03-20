Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 12,624 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 931,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of IHS Markit worth $123,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,013,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,270,000 after purchasing an additional 812,865 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,244,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,928,000 after buying an additional 265,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,072,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,610,000 after buying an additional 564,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 50.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,977,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,465,000 after buying an additional 1,679,794 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,154,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,487,000 after buying an additional 2,105,596 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Shares of NYSE INFO remained flat at $$108.61 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.52 and its 200-day moving average is $121.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $88.81 and a one year high of $135.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

