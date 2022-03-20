Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 226,885 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,618,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,885 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.1% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $675,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. American National Bank acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

TSM traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,024,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,026,997. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $97.62 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.