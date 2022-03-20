Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of McKesson worth $83,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.05. 3,120,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,758. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $180.41 and a 1 year high of $299.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.07.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

