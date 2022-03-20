Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,394,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50,268 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.3% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Meta Platforms worth $806,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,531 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 20,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms stock traded up $8.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.49. 52,055,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,981,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.47. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.82 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,199 shares of company stock worth $1,803,424 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.