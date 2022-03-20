Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 390,729 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,947,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 390,729 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 0.4% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of Micron Technology worth $274,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358,857 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,076 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,377 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,129 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.41. 28,056,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,202,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.54.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

