Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 415,133 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,572,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 415,133 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of DuPont de Nemours worth $127,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DD stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,329,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $66.37 and a one year high of $86.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.88.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

