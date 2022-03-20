Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 58,413 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,986,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,413 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 0.8% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.40% of Prologis worth $502,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 5,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,854,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Prologis by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 44,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $3.50 on Friday, reaching $160.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,108,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,594. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $169.93. The company has a market cap of $118.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.69.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.