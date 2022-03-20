Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 58,413 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,986,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,413 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 0.8% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Prologis worth $502,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 160,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,182,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $3.50 on Friday, reaching $160.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,108,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,594. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $169.93. The company has a market cap of $118.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.74.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

